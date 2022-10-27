PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, congratulates him on assuming charge as UK premier

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 27, 2022) spoke to Rishi Sunak and congratulated him on assuming charge as the UK PM. In a tweet, Modi informed that they also agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA.

"Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," he said.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

Sunak, 42, took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Excited about what India-UK can achieve: Rishi Sunak to PM Narendra Modi

Rishi Sunak also took to his Twitter account and thanked PM Modi for his "kind words".

"The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead," he said and shared a picture of him speaking on the phone to Prime Minister Modi.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

