PM Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects In Poll-Bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to unveil on Thursday a slew of development projects with a combined worth of Rs 12,600 crore in Rajasthan and Rs 5,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh during his visit to the two states that are heading towards elections.

Rajasthan

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, PM Modi will mark the commencement and inauguration of various development ventures encompassing roadways, railways, aviation, healthcare, and higher education, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

The healthcare initiatives in Rajasthan will witness the laying of the foundation stone for a 350-bed trauma centre and a critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur. Additionally, seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) will be initiated throughout the state.

The AIIMS trauma centre is set to be developed at a cost exceeding Rs 350 crore, focusing on a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to trauma and emergency patient care. The critical care blocks across Rajasthan will bolster critical care infrastructure at the district level, enhancing healthcare services, the statement added.

Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art terminal building at Jodhpur airport, a project valued at Rs 480 crore, and dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation. The IIT campus, built at a cost exceeding Rs 1,135 crore, aims to provide top-notch holistic education and facilitate cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives.

Among other significant projects, PM Modi will also commence multiple road development initiatives, collectively valued at approximately Rs 1,475 crore, and inaugurate two new train services in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

According to the PMO statement, PM Modi will inaugurate and initiate development projects in various sectors including roadways, railways, gas pipelines, housing, and clean drinking water in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

He will inaugurate a lighthouse project in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, costing about Rs 128 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban. This project aligns with his vision of "housing for all" and is expected to benefit over 1,000 beneficiary families.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur, and Dindori districts, amounting to over Rs 2,350 crore, and inaugurate a drinking water project under the same scheme in Seoni district. These projects, spanning four districts of the state, are anticipated to benefit around 1,575 villages in Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crore, aimed at enhancing the road infrastructure in the state. Additionally, he will dedicate rail projects exceeding Rs 1,850 crore and a 352 km-long Vijaipur-Auraiyan-Phulpur pipeline project constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,750 crore, among numerous other development endeavours to be launched during his visit.

PM Modi will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan" in Jabalpur, a tribute to the valiant queen known for her fearless fight against the Mughals.