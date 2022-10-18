PM Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15,670 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crores. During the visit to his home state, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Narmada and Tapi districts.

PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar

In Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo22. The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will witness the largest-ever participation in Indian Defence Expo held to date. It will also witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies including Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of company registered in India, Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company. The Expo will also have an India Pavilion and ten state pavilions. At the India Pavilion, PM Modi will unveil HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also launch Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add on to the security architecture of the country.

The Prime Minister will also launch Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. During the event at Trimandir, Modi will launch projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore.

PM Narendra Modi in Junagadh

In Junagadh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crore. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, the total highway length of over 270 km will be covered across 13 districts.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for the storage of Agri products at Junagadh.

At Porbandar, he will lay the foundation stone for the development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour.

At Gir Somnath, Modi will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

PM Narendra Modi in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 5,860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022.

During a public function, Modi will also dedicate over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. The keys to these houses will also be handed over to the beneficiaries. He will dedicate a water supply project: The morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station.

Other projects which are being dedicated by him include Regional Science Centre, flyover bridges, and other projects related to the road sector.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of the Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat.

He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2,950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, and two water supply projects.

PM Narendra Modi in Kevadia

In Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Thereafter, he will launch Mission LiFE in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

Prime Minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.

PM Narendra Modi in Vyara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.

