हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Shimla, interact with beneficiaries of several schemes at 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'

PM Modi in Shimla: Around 11 am on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', marking the completion of eight years of his government.

PM Modi to visit Shimla, interact with beneficiaries of several schemes at &#039;Garib Kalyan Sammelan&#039;
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' in Shimla, marking the completion of eight years of his government, and will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes. The programme conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Monday.

Around 11 am on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', it said.

The "novel public programme" is being organised across the country in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will start around 9:45 am with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, members of Parliament, members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country, the statement said.

Around 11 am, with the prime minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the 'Sammelan' national.

During the 'Sammelan', Prime Minister Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the government.

The freewheeling interaction being organised across the country is aimed at getting free and frank feedback from the public, understanding the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and exploring convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes, the PMO said.

The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN across the country, according to the statement.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiShimlaHimachal PradeshGarib Kalyan Sammelan
Next
Story

Delhi University asks St Stephen's College to align its admission procedure to University's policy

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait