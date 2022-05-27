हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi tries hand at aviation, flies a drone- WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India’s biggest drone festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' in Delhi.

(Photo credit: ANI)
(Photo credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated India’s biggest drone festival in Delhi on Friday, tried his hands at flying a drone. Video released by news agency ANI shows PM Modi flying a drone using a remote control and successfully landing the object on the ground as Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claps for the leader. 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Along with Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh were present at the inaugural event.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating India's biggest drone festival in Delhi, PM Modi said, "At a time when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is my dream that everyone in India should have a smartphone in his or her hand, every farm should have a drone and every house should have prosperity."

Watch the video here!

He asserted the current government has ensured last-mile delivery of services with the help of technology, including drones.

“There was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most,” Modi added.

Regarding drone technology, Modi said that the promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living.

Claiming that earlier technological inventions were considered to be for the elite only, the prime minister said, "Today, we are ensuring that the masses are the first beneficiaries of any new technology. Drone technology is one such example."

Noting that delivery of medicines and other items in villages has always been a challenge, Modi said, "Delivery of such items with the help of drones will be very fast."

He said the country has been witness to the quick delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also talked about steps the government has taken in the last two years to boost the manufacturing and use of drones in the country. Currently, 12 Central government departments and 14 states are using drones, he said.

(With agency inputs)

PM Narendra ModiPM ModiDrone FestivalBharat Drone Mahotsav 2022Jyotiraditya Scindia
