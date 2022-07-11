NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi unveils National Emblem in new Parliament building- SEE PICS

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

PM Modi unveils National Emblem in new Parliament building- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. The prime minister also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.

New Parliament building: Features

The new Parliament building has an area of 64,500 square metres. It also has a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity of 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

New book on PM Modi organizational skills

A new book focusing on PM Modi's organizational skills has been released. Be it his experiments with traditional methods of party-building, a keen eye for detail or application of various innovative methodologies to expand the party, a new book offers a deep insight into the organizational skills of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it claims laid the foundation of the new BJP.

"The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed The Party", slated for release on Monday, is written by senior journalist Ajay Singh -- currently serving as the press secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

(With PTI inputs)

