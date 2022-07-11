PM Modi unveils National Emblem in new Parliament building- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. The prime minister also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament, as he unveiled the bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building pic.twitter.com/SIi9SsKRAj — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi unveiled the 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building today morning. He also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/sQS9s8aC8o July 11, 2022

New Parliament building: Features

The new Parliament building has an area of 64,500 square metres. It also has a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity of 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

