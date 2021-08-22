PM Modi, VP Naidu, other political leaders extend greetings to people on Rakshabandhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on Sunday (August 22, 2021) on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. "Best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended warm wishes to the people on Rakshabandhan and urged individuals to ensure a safe environment for the women.

"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-Presidents office tweeted.

Happy Rakshabandhan!#Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times. #Rakhi #Rakhi2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 22, 2021

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation on the occasion. "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Shah tweeted.

समस्त देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2021

The popular festival of Rakshabandhan is celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between brothers and sisters. The word Rakshabandhan roughly gets translated to ‘protection’ and ‘bond’.

On this occasion, sisters tie rakhis on their brother`s wrists and both of them exchange wishes and gifts. Rakhi symbolises the sacred thread of protection.

