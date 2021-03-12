PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to hold marathon election campaigns in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a massive election campaign in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam and Kerala starting next week till the end of the month.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will hold election rallies in West Bengal's Purulia on March 18, Contai on March 20, and Bakura on March 21. Amit Shah, on the other hand, will visit West Bengal and Assam on March 14 and 15.

After that, he will hold election rallies on March 17, 21 and 23 in Assam while in West Bengal, he will hold election rallies on March 19, 26 and 27.

In between, on March 24 and 25, he will visit Kerala and hold election rallies there. In one of the most important parts of his visit, Shah will meet family members of 122 party workers of West Bengal who were killed during his tenure as BJP president.

According to sources, without a chief ministerial face in the state, the BJP is largely dependent on the Prime Minister, Home Minister and party president JP Nadda for votes.

Sources also claim that the PM`s presence in rallies helps improve the party`s performance. BJP leaders argue that during the Bihar assembly elections held last year, Prime Minister Modi addressed 12 rallies in which he covered more than 100 assembly constituencies which helped the party in a big way.

In Karnataka, he held more than 20 rallies. In Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister addressed more than 20 rallies, in 110 constituencies.

So in West Bengal, the PM will hold more than 20 rallies and in Assam, he will hold a total of six rallies.

As per sources, the number of rallies addressed by the Prime Minister may increase depending on the demand and the ground situation.

In West Bengal, the BJP will battle the elections with the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee. In Assam, a chief ministerial candidate has not yet been projected and the presence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister is crucial for the BJP.



