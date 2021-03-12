PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, flags off Dandi March, says ‘India won't forget its freedom fighters’

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially launched the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence that began on this day will continue till August 15, 2023.

"Today is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will continue till 15th August 2023," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a gathering at the `Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` in Ahmedabad.

"Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75- these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters for their contribution to the nation.

"I pay tribute to Bapu on this occasion, those who sacrificed their lives and those who led the independence struggle. I pay tribute to brave soldiers who after independence maintained the tradition of defending the nation and sacrificed their lives for the security of the country. I pay tribute to those who rebuilt the country in these 75 years," PM Modi said.

The PM further said, "The country can never forget Lokmanya Tilak`s `Purna Swaraj`, `Azaad Hind Fauj`s call for `Delhi Chalo`, Quit India movement...We take inspiration from Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Rani Laxmi Bai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Ambedkar...."

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched the `Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav` website in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Dandi March from the Sabarmati Ashram, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav programme to mark 75 years of India`s independence.

Earlier this morning, announcing the beginning of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav`, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Today`s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India`s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters."

The PM added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people`s movement."

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India`s Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

