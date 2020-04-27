PM Narendra Modi announces COVID warriors website to connect people with local authorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation throiugh his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (April 26) and informed the people of the country that the government has launched a website http://covidwarriors.gov.in to link volunteers of social organisations, representatives of civil society and local administration.

"My dear countrymen, with utmost humility and deepest respect, I bow to this sentiment displayed by 130 crore countrymen. To facilitate your selfless endeavour towards our country, as per your inclination and time, the government has come up with a Digital Platform called covidwarriors.gov.in," said PM Modi.

"Through the medium of this platform, the government has linked volunteers of social organisations, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other. It did not take long for 1.25 crore people to be part of this portal. They comprise doctors, nurses, ASHA-ANM workers, our friends from NCC and NSS and professionals from a myriad of fields. All of them have made the platform their own," he added.

The prime minister also said in hus address that India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven.

"People of our country are fighting this war with the administration. We are also fighting poverty. I am proud that all of us are part of it. All of us are soldiers in this fight," hje said.

Stressing on the importance of masks, PM Modi urged the people to accept the wearing of mask as the new way of life.

"We need to wear marks. It has become a part of our daily lives. It has not happened before. But this is a new reality. Our perception of masks will change very soon. We are also realising that spitting has become hazardous. We have always been aware of it but we never cared. But now we have to work to end this habit," he said.