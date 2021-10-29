हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Italy ahead of G20 Summit

“Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Italy ahead of G20 Summit
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy to participate in the G20 Summit on Friday (October 29, 2021).

Prime Minister is scheduled to hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Italian capital.

“Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome,” he said on Twitter.

PM Modi in his departure statement had said that he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

"In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," Modi said noting that this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister also said that, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

"During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Modi said.

(With Agency inputs)

