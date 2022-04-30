PM Narendra Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.

He also appealed to chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to give priority to cases related to undertrial prisoners languishing in jails and release them, as per law, based on human sensitivities, and asserted that judicial reform is not merely a policy matter.

Human sensitivities are involved and they should be kept in the centre of all deliberations, Modi said.

In every district there is a committee headed by the district judge, so that these cases can be reviewed and wherever possible, such prisoners may be released on bail, the prime minister said.

"I would appeal to all CMs and CJs of high courts to give priority to these matters on the basis of humanitarian sensibility and the law," he said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, being held after a gap of six years, the prime minister said a group is looking into making legislations in two formats -- one in typical legal language and the other in simple language which can be understood by ordinary people.

He said it is in practice in various countries and both the formats are considered as legally acceptable.

On the issue of court proceedings, Modi said, "We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it."

Before the prime minister spoke, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said there was a need for the legal system to introduce local languages in courts.

Referring to the CJI's remarks, Modi said newspapers have got a positive headline.

The prime minister also appealed to chief ministers to repeal outdated laws to make delivery of justice easier.

"In 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, 1,450 such laws of the Centre were abolished. But, only 75 such laws have been abolished by the states," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence, focus should be on creation of a judicial system where justice is easily available, is quick and for everyone.

"In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the Constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of citizens. I believe that the confluence of these two will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial system in the country," he said.

