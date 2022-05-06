New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 6, 2022) inaugurated the Jain International Trade Organisation`s `JITO Connect 2022 business meet virtually and called for reducing “slavery to foreign goods” even as Indians celebrate 75 years of Independence.

At the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi said the stress should be on the ‘vocal for local' mantra and reducing the use of foreign goods.

“Today the country is encouraging talent, trade & technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week,” said PM Modi.

Today the country is encouraging talent, trade &technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week... Self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve: PM Modi at the inaugural ceremony of JITO Connect pic.twitter.com/LKTYz8MA6S — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

“Self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve,” the prime minister added.

PM Modi also highlighted how much the business roadmap of India has changed. He noted that now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government.

“Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal,” he added. The government processes have become transparent, Modi said.

“The world is looking towards India with great confidence,” said PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony of 'JITO Connect'.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide. JITO Connect is an endeavour to help the industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions.

JITO Connect 2022 is a three-day event being organised in Pune from May 6-8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

(With agency inputs)