PM Narendra Modi to address inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022' today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation`s `JITO Connect 2022` on Friday (May 6, 2022).

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide.

JITO Connect is an endeavour to help the industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions.

"At 10:30 am tomorrow, 6th May, I will address the inaugural ceremony of JITO Connect. This platform, organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), will bring together young businesspersons who are doing work in different fields," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

JITO Connect 2022 is a three-day event being organised in Pune from May 6-8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

