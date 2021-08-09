PM Narendra Modi calls for safe, secure and stable maritime domain, removing trade barriers

NEW DELHI: Calling oceans as the ''lifeline of international trade'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for removing the barriers on maritime international trade. The Prime Minister also put forward five principles, including removing barriers for maritime trade and peaceful settlement of disputes, on the basis of which a global roadmap for maritime security cooperation can be prepared.

The PM made these remarks while chairing the UN Security Council high-level Open Debate on maritime security. The Prime Minister chaired the open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing.

Addressing the debate, PM said, “On world Maritime Day last year, the United Nations General Secretary had highlighted the important role of seafarers in maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic, I hope the council will advance such ideas further.”

The PM further stated that "maritime routes are being used for privacy and terrorism,'' and outlined 5 principles on the issue, which includes India's 2015 maritime vision SAGAR.

"Oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet,'' PM Modi said during the UNSC open debate on maritime security.

The PM also reminded the world leaders by saying, "We must keep in mind fiscal sustainability, capacity of countries while building infrastructure projects to enhance maritime trade."

"We want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). This vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain,'' PM Modi said.

5 principles to prepare a roadmap for maritime security cooperation

PM Modi also put forward five principles, including removing barriers for maritime trade and peaceful settlement of disputes, on the basis of which a global roadmap for maritime security cooperation can be prepared.

"We should remove barriers for legitimate maritime trade. Global prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade. Any hindrance in maritime trade can threaten the global economy," PM Modi said elaborating the first principle.

The second principle, he said, was that the settlement of maritime disputes should be peaceful and on the basis of international law. "This is very important for mutual trust and confidence. This is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability,'' he said.

PM Modi said the third key principle was that the global community should together face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-State actors. India has taken several steps to enhance regional cooperation on this subject, he added.

Preserving the maritime environment and maritime resources, and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity were the fourth and fifth principles enunciated by the Prime Minister.

With this, he also became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. The event began at 5:30 PM IST and Russian President Vladimir Putin along with several other world leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi were the other dignitaries who attended the event.

The virtual meeting was also attended by several high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations. According to Prime Minister's Office, the Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' focussed on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The PMO, in a statement, had said that this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a 'holistic manner' as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council," the statement added.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime in the past. However, this was the first time that maritime security was discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

The event was broadcast live on the United Nations Security Council website.

