PM Narendra Modi to chair UNSC open debate on maritime security today, will become first Indian PM to do so

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will chair a UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security today (August 9, 2021) and will become the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among several other world leaders who are going to participate in the virtual meeting. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi are some of the other dignitaries who are expected to participate in the event.

It is also likely to be attended by several high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The PMO in a statement said that this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a 'holistic manner' as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council," the statement added.

The event will be broadcast live on the United Nations Security Council website.