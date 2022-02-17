हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in UP's Kushinagar mishap, assures Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to kin

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery...,” said PM Modi in a tweet. 



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 17, 2022) extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar’s tragic incident. 

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” said PM Modi in a tweet. 

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the tragic accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. 

"He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister. 

Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone said, "13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke." 

Speaking on this, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke." 

"An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added. 

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

Tags:
Uttar Pradeshtragic incidentNarendra Modiex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhmishap13 deadWedding Ceremony
