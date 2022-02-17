At least 13 women and girls dead after falling into a well during wedding ceremony in UP

Kushinagar: In a tragic incident, at least 13 women died after drowning in well, late on Wednesday, during a 'haldi' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The incident reportedly took place when the women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and sitting on the slab, and unable to bear weight, the iron mesh gave way. The incident took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the Kushinagar incident, saying "possible help being given by local administration."

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 13 others could not be saved in time. "During a wedding programme, some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," said S Rajalingam, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar. Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone, also confirmed the same. Initially reports said 11 women were dead, but the toll climbed to 13 later.

UP | 13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load,the slab broke: Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone pic.twitter.com/VaQ8Sskjl2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022

Rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV