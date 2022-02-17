हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

At least 13 women and girls dead after falling into a well during wedding ceremony in UP

PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of those whose kin were killed. "During a wedding programme, some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke," S Rajalingam, Kushinagar DM said, adding, "An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased"

At least 13 women and girls dead after falling into a well during wedding ceremony in UP
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kushinagar: In a tragic incident, at least 13 women died after drowning in well, late on Wednesday, during a 'haldi' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The incident reportedly took place when the women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and sitting on the slab, and unable to bear weight, the iron mesh gave way. The incident took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended  condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the Kushinagar incident, saying "possible help being given by local administration."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 13 others could not be saved in time. "During a wedding programme, some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," said S Rajalingam, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar. Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone, also confirmed the same. Initially reports said 11 women were dead, but the toll climbed to 13 later.

Rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground. 

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradeshmishap11 DeadWedding Ceremony
Next
Story

Developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to Central Asia region: India at UN

Must Watch

PT16M43S

DNA: How Dangerous Is Heartbreak?