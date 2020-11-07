PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO, India's space industry for successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 7, 2020) congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India's space industry for the successful launch of the PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission.

PM Modi said, "I congratulate ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline."

I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Earlier in the day at 3:12 PM IST, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) launched EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota.

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The customer satellites were launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, were also launched in the mission.

As per the recent reports, EOS-01 has successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLVC49 and injected into orbit and all nine customer satellites have also been successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit.



Live TV