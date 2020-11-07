हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO, India's space industry for successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO, India&#039;s space industry for successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 7, 2020) congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India's space industry for the successful launch of the PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission.

PM Modi said, "I congratulate ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline."

Earlier in the day at 3:12 PM IST, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) launched EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. 

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The customer satellites were launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, were also launched in the mission.

As per the recent reports, EOS-01 has successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLVC49 and injected into orbit and all nine customer satellites have also been successfully separated and injected into their intended orbit.
 

 

Live TV

Tags:
Narendra ModiIndian Space Research OrganisationISRO
Next
Story

ACB raids Karnataka IAS officer B Sudha's residence, seizes gold jewellery worth crores
  • 84,62,080Confirmed
  • 1,25,562Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : When Shahrukh Khan came in Salman Khan's show