PM Narendra Modi dials Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, inquires about his health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19, and enquired about his well-being, PTI reported. The hospital where the Tamil Nadu chief is being treated said on Friday (July 15) that he is “recovering well” and has been advised to rest for a few more days. As per the state government release, PM Modi had a telephonic interaction with the Tamil Nadu CM. “The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well," the statement added.

Stalin had informed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Tamil Nadu CM wrote on Twitter that he was feeling tired and after testing he was found out to be positive for Covid-19. "Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," the DMK chief had tweeted. On Thursday, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.

The hospital said in its bulletin, "The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per covid treatment protocol. The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days."

Meanwhile, DMK workers offered special prayers at an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Kerala for the speedy recovery of M K Stalin. Led by its district leader Gopakumar, the party workers visited the temple in Ettumanoor near Kottayam and offered special prayers for the Tamil Nadu CM.

A "Ksheera Dhara", a ritual in which milk is poured on the shivling, and "Mritunjaya Homam"-- which is performed to please Lord Shiva to relieve one from illness-- were performed for Stalin, Gopakumar told PTI on Friday.

(With agency inputs)