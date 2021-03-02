PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over demise of BJP leader Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, sends condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 2) sent his condolences and expressed his anguish over the demise of veteran BJP leader Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan. He said the former Madhya Pradesh party president will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and organisational skills.

Other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, also expressed their condolences.

Chauhan, the Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 69.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night.

