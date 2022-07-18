New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 18, 2022) expressed condolences after a Maharashtra Roadways bus travelling from Indore to Pune fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. "The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

At least 12 passengers were killed after the bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior MP government official said.

According to the officials, the bus carrying 55 people was enroute from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over Narmada river after the driver lost his balance.

The Dhamnod Police and Khaltaka Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations with the help of divers. So far, two injured persons have been taken to the Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has instructed MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) to provide ex gratia of 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the MSRTC bus accident in Narmada river.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and said the state government and the MSRTC were coordinating with the MP administration for the rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

"I am also in touch with Dhar collector and the state transport administration," Fadanvis said, adding the search and rescue operation was being carried out rapidly. He expressed condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.