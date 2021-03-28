PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to nation for upcoming festivals in 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 28) thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes. At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi said that "As we begin the celebration for 75 years of independence, 'Amrut Mohotsav', I am confident enough that we have got a golden opportunity to walk on the path shown by Geeta.

"As we play Holi with colours, at the same time the spring spreads vivid colours around us. During this time, the flowers begin to blossom and nature springs to life. The new year will also be celebrated in different regions of the nation- be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.