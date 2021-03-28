हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to nation for upcoming festivals in 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 28) thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to nation for upcoming festivals in 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 28) thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes. At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi said that "As we begin the celebration for 75 years of independence, 'Amrut Mohotsav', I am confident enough that we have got a golden opportunity to walk on the path shown by Geeta. 

"As we play Holi with colours, at the same time the spring spreads vivid colours around us. During this time, the flowers begin to blossom and nature springs to life. The new year will also be celebrated in different regions of the nation- be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mann Ki BaatPM Narendra ModiNew year
Next
Story

BJP MLA Arun Narang restrained by protesters in Muktsar

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day