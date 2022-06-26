New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Germany to a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora. Video released by the news agency shows Prime Minitser waving at the Indians in Munich amid loud cheers of ‘Modi Modi.’He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Germany, Modi said that 21st century India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 is shining at every front whether it is in the field of information technology or digital technology.

Watch PM Modi's arrival in Germany

#WATCH | Germany: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Munich pic.twitter.com/W8nEz56iBY — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany for a three-day visit, said India has the third-largest startup ecosystem and it is the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

"Today, the New India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0. Be it IT or digital technology, India is shining at every front," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Indian community in Munich.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," he said.

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi`s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

