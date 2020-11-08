हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
L K Advani

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah greets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday

PM Narendra Modi along with Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda visited LK Advani's residence and wished him on his 93rd birthday.

PM Narendra Modi greets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and said he is a living inspiration to BJP workers and the countrymen. He visited LK Advani's residence and offered him a flower bouquet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also joined PM Modi in meeting LK Advani on his birthday
 

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said Advani, home minister and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, played a significant role in the country's development and also took the party to the masses. He is a "living inspiration" to the crores of BJP workers and also the countrymen, the prime minister said, wishing for his long and healthy life.

 

Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

Tags:
L K AdvaniL K Advani birthdayPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Kupwara; AK-47 rifle seized
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M35S

Kamala considers America her family - Biden