PM Narendra Modi hails Adityanath: '1st time, a CM has been repeated in UP'

Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for winning an unprecedented second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it was for the first time that a Chief Minister would be elected for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state.

Addressing the BJP workers following historic victories in the Assembly elections, PM Modi said, “We had said before that Holi will start from March 10...It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers...I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory.”

“All exit polls have been proved wrong in Goa...BJP has scripted a new history in Uttarakhand- for the first time a party has come for a second consecutive term in the state,” The Prime Minister further said.

“When we formed govt in 2019 (at Centre), 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory (in UP)... I believe the same 'experts' will say that 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections,” The PM added.

The BJP has swept the UP Assembly polls with the party’s leads plus victory tally standing at 274 seats out of total 403. The party has very comfortably crossed the magic figure of 202 seats in the state. The BJP has also won three other states- Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

