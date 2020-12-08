हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi hails 'Invest India' for winning United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020

The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Narendra Modi hails &#039;Invest India&#039; for winning United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Union government, for winning the '2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award'.

The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, PM Modi said in a tweet.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared 'Invest India' as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world's investment promotion agencies.

"Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business," PM Modi said.

 

The evaluation was based on UNCTAD's assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra Modi'Invest India'United NationsUN Investment Promotion Award 2020
Next
Story

Moderate fog envelops Delhi, visibility affected, minimum temp falls below 10 degree Celcius
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bharat Bandh: from 11 am to 3 pm, the entire Delhi traffic jam