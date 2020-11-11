PM Narendra Modi hails people of Bihar for giving a decisive mandate for development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 10) night thanked the people of Bihar for giving a decisive mandate in the favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also hailed the state for teaching the world the first lesson in democracy.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, PM Modi said that "Bihar has taught the world the first lesson in democracy. Once again, Bihar has told the world how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar have voted and given their decisive mandate for development."

बिहार ने दुनिया को लोकतंत्र का पहला पाठ पढ़ाया है। आज बिहार ने दुनिया को फिर बताया है कि लोकतंत्र को मजबूत कैसे किया जाता है। रिकॉर्ड संख्या में बिहार के गरीब, वंचित और महिलाओं ने वोट भी किया और आज विकास के लिए अपना निर्णायक फैसला भी सुनाया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

He further said that "Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that his priority is only and only development. The blessings given to the NDA's good governance again after 15 years clearly shows what are dreams of Bihar and are its aspiration."

"The youth of Bihar has made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. They have relied on their strength and the NDA's resolve. This youthful energy has now provided encouraged the NDA to work harder than before," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also extended thanks to women of the state and said, "sisters and daughters of Bihar have voted this time in a record number to show how big their role is in the self-dependent Bihar. We are satisfied that the NDA got an opportunity to give new confidence to the mother power of Bihar in the past years. This confidence will give us the strength to facilitate the progress of Bihar."

PM Modi also thanked poor people, farmers-labourers, merchant-shopkeepers and every section of Bihar for reposing faith in the NDA's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

In his last tweet, the Prime Minister said that "Democracy has once again won in Bihar with the blessings of the people. He also thanked all NDA workers for their determination and dedication with which they worked.

In his earlier tweets, he also thanked the state leadership where the BJP has shown excellent performance in the by-polls.

For Manipur by-poll victory, he said, "I thank the people of Manipur for once again reposing faith in the development agenda of BJP! Congratulations to @BJP4Manipur for the phenomenal wins in the by-polls. These victories will strengthen the State Government under @NBirenSingh Ji and help fulfil people’s aspirations."

"I thank the people of Dubbak for blessing @BJP4Telangana. This is a historic win and gives us strength to serve the state with greater vigour. Our Karyakartas worked very hard and I laud their noteworthy efforts in furthering BJP’s development agenda," he thanked Telangana Unit of the party.

"The @BJP4Karnataka’s victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people’s unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas."

"Bond between the people of Gujarat & BJP is unbreakable! This affection is again seen in the 8 by-polls where

@BJP4Gujarat made a clean sweep. I thank the people of Gujarat for the support. I appreciate the work of the local unit and the state government under @vijayrupanibjp Ji."

"Powered by the progressive agenda of the Government under @ChouhanShivraj and the hardwork of @BJP4MP, our Party has emerged as the unparalleled choice of the people. I thank the people of MP for blessing BJP in the by-polls held across the state. Their affection is invaluable."

"In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under @myogiadityanath Ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the @BJP4UP Unit," the Prime Minister added.