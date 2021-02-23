PM Narendra Modi hails role of 'Kadha', domestic spices in fight against coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 23) praised the contribution of traditional Indian medicines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the benefits of domestic spices and decoctions have been noticed by people around the world.

"In addition to India's medicines and vaccines, the world has witnessed the contribution of our spices and decoctions as well. Our traditional medicines have established their place in the world," said Modi during a webinar on budget implementation to the health sector.

भारत की दवाओं और वैक्सीन के साथ साथ हमारे मसालों और हमारे काढ़े का भी कितना बड़ा योगदान है, ये दुनिया आज अनुभव कर रही है। हमारी ट्रेडिशनल मेडिसीन ने भी विश्व मन पर अपनी एक जगह बनाई है। - पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) February 23, 2021

The prime minister's remark comes amid the controversy surrounding Patanjali's claim that its Coronil tablets are effective against the COVID-19 virus. Patanjali had claimed that its product is the “first evidence-based medicine for corona”.

In his address, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

"Our network of AYUSH has done excellent work in the 'Corona era'. The infrastructure of AYUSH has been useful not just for human research but also for immunity and scientific research," he said.

"The country needs wellness centres, district hospitals, critical care units, health surveillance infrastructure, modern labs and telemedicine. We have to work at every level," Modi added.

Modi also hailed the enhanced budget allocated for the health sector by the Centre for this financial year.

"The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. COVID19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in the future," said PM Modi.

