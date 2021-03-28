PM Narendra Modi hails women's accomplishments in sports during 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 28) addressed the 75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme. While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister hailed the contribution and accomplishments of women in sports.

“In the month of March itself, when we were celebrating women’s day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. While PV Sindhu won the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament, Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer to have made 10,000 runs,” said PM Modi.

“India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally,” he added.

India's Nari Shakti is excelling on the sports field. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pX6aeyTP4T — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 28, 2021

The Prime Minister also talked about India leading the way in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about Janata Curfew, PM Modi said that it has become an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline. He also added that the coming generations will feel proud of it.

“It was in March last year when we heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’. It became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline. I laud citizen’s conduct during Janata curfew. Our love and respect for corona warriors was well received,” he said.

The Prime Minister also asserted that India is driving the world’s biggest vaccination program. “In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’, said PM Narendra Modi.

