हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Maharashtra government announced that it will impose a night curfew from Sunday (March 28).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 28, 2021 - 07:13
Comments |

Maharashtra government announced that it will impose a night curfew from Sunday (March 28). The curfew will begin at 8 PM and will end at 7 AM the next day across the state. The night curfew will b there till April 15. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (March 26) announced the imposition of night curfew from Sunday after the state recorded 36,902, the highest-ever daily spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out. 

West Bengal reported 82 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the state assembly election. Assam recorded 76.9 per cent voters turnout at the 2021 state assembly elections. West Bengal will vote in eight-phases whereas Assam will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray.

PM Narendra Modi will greet the nation with Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (March 28).

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will hold public meeting at Chandipur in East Midnapore.

Thank you for tuning in with Zee News!

Live TV

28 March 2021, 07:13 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria on Saturday (March 27) alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from the party's district vice-president in Nandigram urging him to return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He also played an audio clip claiming the recorded conversation is between Mamata and the concerned local BJP leader. "In the audiotape that I played now, the chief minister is seeking help from a BJP district (Nandigram) vice-president and requesting him to return to TMC. This shows that she has realised that TMC is losing the election," Bajoria told media persons.

28 March 2021, 07:09 AM

The Maharashtra government on Saturday (March 28) announced a return to stringent night restrictions and a slew of related measures to control spread of the coronavirus.

In a detailed notification, under the "Mission Begin Again" scheme, Chief Secretary Sitaram J. Kunte has declared prohibitory orders starting Saturday night (March 27-28) between 8 pm -7 am, till April 15.

All hotels, restaurants, bars, malls, cinemas, multiplexes, auditoria, malls, beaches, gardens, parks, etc, with violators liable for fines or closed down till the pandemic is in force, though home delivery of food parcels is permitted.

People found roaming without masks will be slapped with fines of Rs.500, those found spitting in public to be penalised for Rs.1000, and violating prohibitory orders will attract Rs.1000 penalty.

Assembly of 5 or more persons is banned, all social political religious and other gathering are banned though there is a guest limit of 50 for wedding and 20 mourners at funerals.

28 March 2021, 07:05 AM

As many as 79.79 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in 30 Assembly seats in West Bengal on Saturday, while the turnout was a little over 77 per cent in Assam where 47 seats went to the polls in the first phase, as per the data released by the voter turnout app of the Election Commission of India.

More than half of the 73-lakh electorate in Bengal's 30 Assembly constituencies have cast their ballot and sealed the fate of 191 candidates who are in the fray on the first day of the eight-phase elections in West Bengal where polling is underway in five districts.

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Special Report: Road Map of India's Act East Policy