LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today

28 March 2021, 07:13 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria on Saturday (March 27) alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from the party's district vice-president in Nandigram urging him to return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
He also played an audio clip claiming the recorded conversation is between Mamata and the concerned local BJP leader. "In the audiotape that I played now, the chief minister is seeking help from a BJP district (Nandigram) vice-president and requesting him to return to TMC. This shows that she has realised that TMC is losing the election," Bajoria told media persons.
28 March 2021, 07:09 AM
The Maharashtra government on Saturday (March 28) announced a return to stringent night restrictions and a slew of related measures to control spread of the coronavirus.
In a detailed notification, under the "Mission Begin Again" scheme, Chief Secretary Sitaram J. Kunte has declared prohibitory orders starting Saturday night (March 27-28) between 8 pm -7 am, till April 15.
All hotels, restaurants, bars, malls, cinemas, multiplexes, auditoria, malls, beaches, gardens, parks, etc, with violators liable for fines or closed down till the pandemic is in force, though home delivery of food parcels is permitted.
People found roaming without masks will be slapped with fines of Rs.500, those found spitting in public to be penalised for Rs.1000, and violating prohibitory orders will attract Rs.1000 penalty.
Assembly of 5 or more persons is banned, all social political religious and other gathering are banned though there is a guest limit of 50 for wedding and 20 mourners at funerals.
28 March 2021, 07:05 AM
As many as 79.79 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in 30 Assembly seats in West Bengal on Saturday, while the turnout was a little over 77 per cent in Assam where 47 seats went to the polls in the first phase, as per the data released by the voter turnout app of the Election Commission of India.
More than half of the 73-lakh electorate in Bengal's 30 Assembly constituencies have cast their ballot and sealed the fate of 191 candidates who are in the fray on the first day of the eight-phase elections in West Bengal where polling is underway in five districts.