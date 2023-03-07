PM Modi Holds High-Level Meet On Hot Weather, Calls For Detailed Fire Audits Of Hospitals - Check Key Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 6, 2023) chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather conditions in the upcoming summer season and called for a detailed fire audit of all the hospitals. In a meeting at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital, PM Modi was briefed about the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi was also briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi crops and the expected yield of major crops. The Prime Minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of the availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies. He was also updated on various efforts underway across the country to prepare for disasters related to heat and mitigation measures in place.

The efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder, and drinking water were also reviewed.

ALSO READ | Global Warming Effect: India Records Warmest February Since 1877; Centre Issues Heat Wave Advisory

During the meeting, which was attended by the Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Secretary Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences and Member Secretary of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), PM Modi said that separate awareness material should be prepared for different stakeholders including citizens, medical professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities, disaster response teams like firefighters, etc.

He also instructed the concerned officials to incorporate some multimedia lecture sessions in schools to sensitise children on dealing with extreme heat conditions.

Issue daily weather forecasts in a manner that can be easily interpreted: PM Modi tells IMD

PM Narendra Modi said that protocols and dos and don’ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

He also asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner that can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

The Prime Minister suggested that TV news channels, FM radio, etc should spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast in a manner that would allow citizens to take necessary precautions.

Need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals: PM Modi ahead of summer

Ahead of the summer season, PM Modi also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters.

The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out, the PMO said.

ALSO READ | Early Onset of Summer in Delhi? Maximum temperature above normal, says IMD

In the meeting, it was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires.

Chaired a meeting today to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming summer including aspects relating to agriculture, augmenting medical infrastructure and disaster management apparatus. https://t.co/mhuwkqWFn0 pic.twitter.com/9cTFW6qmgu March 6, 2023

He instructed that the availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be tracked.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) was also asked to prepare to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.