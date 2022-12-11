PM Narendra Modi holds late-night road show in Ahmedabad ahead of Bhupendra Patel's oath - WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) held a roadshow in Ahemdabad as he reached Gujarat for the oath ceremony of CM designate Bhupendra Patel which is scheduled to be held on December 12.

#WATCH | Gujarat: People greet PM Modi as he holds a roadshow in Ahmedabad.



The oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Bhupendra Patel, as chief minister of Gujarat, is to take place tomorrow, 12th December.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/LY7nuWiDh6 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

BJP marked a landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 winning 156 out of 182 constituencies.