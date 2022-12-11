topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

PM Narendra Modi holds late-night road show in Ahmedabad ahead of Bhupendra Patel's oath - WATCH

PM Mod reached Gujarat to attend the oath ceremony of Bhupendra Patel which is scheduled for December 12, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 11:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi holds late-night road show in Ahmedabad ahead of Bhupendra Patel's oath - WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) held a roadshow in Ahemdabad as he reached Gujarat for the oath ceremony of CM designate Bhupendra Patel which is scheduled to be held on December 12.

BJP marked a landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 winning 156 out of 182 constituencies.

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections