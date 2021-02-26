PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu: National Medical Commission will bring great transparency

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 26) attended the convocation ceremony of the Dr MGR Medical University. He addressed the graduating students via video conferencing.

He started his address by saying, “Friends we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector.” PM Modi also said the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency and also rationalise norms to set up new medical colleges.

Telling the students how important they are to the Health Industry of India, he stated that a healthy sense of humour will help the medical professionals as well as the patients they are treating.

“I request all of you to still keep your sense of humour intact. It will also help you cheer up your patients and keep their morale high," PM Modi said.

While addressing the 33rd convocation of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, the Prime Minister pointed out that in 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country. "In the last six years, we have approved 15 more AIIMS across the country," he said.

During the last six years, MBBS seats increased by more than 30,000, which is a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014.

Talking about the role of doctors in the society, Modi said that doctors are among the most respected professionals in our country and today, after the pandemic this respect has gone up even more.

Live TV