PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam, says 'Tamil-Sanskrit are world's...'

New Delhi: Inaugurating the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam programme in Varanasi on Saturday, November 19, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadi as timeless centres of culture and civilization. PM also advocated for discarding language barriers and promoted emotional harmony among the populace. Mentioning the two oldest languages in the world, Tamil and Sanskrit, PM Modi said that the two regions are also the epicentres of the world's oldest languages during his inaugural speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

India is home to one of the world's oldest languages- Tamil. We need to be proud of this & work towards strengthening the language. The entire country is proud when we tell the world about this oldest language in the world: PM Modi at ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in UP's Varanasi pic.twitter.com/9E94hBQh6J November 19, 2022

"If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and 'Shaktimay' (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti)," he said at the event in his Lok Sabha constituency. There is a Dakshin Kashi in Tamil Nadu too, the prime minister noted.

Addressing the public, PM Narendra Modi said, drew a linkage between the country's cultural capital 'Kashi' and the center of India's antiquity and pride, 'Tamil Nadu' while referring to their century-old shared bond, Sangam, as holy as of Ganga and Yamuna.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be organised here.

Guided by the motto of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ the program will "celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning," said the PIB press release.

The Tamil Sangamam conclave in the pilgrim city is part of the prime minister's initiative of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' that portrays unity among the cultural diversity of various states and Union Territories.

(With Agency Inputs)