New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 14, 2022) inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will showcase the contributions of all Indian Prime Ministers.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/QpHcS45ZsZ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

PM Modi was also the first person to buy a ticket to the museum.

Delhi: PM Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to country's Prime Ministers since Independence pic.twitter.com/Qu0rUofSMu — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by PM Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers, said PMO in a release.

Read important details about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here:

- Being built on a 10,000-square metre piece of land adjacent to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan, the museum will have exhibits related to the former prime ministers.

- The museum which is coming up at a cost of ₹271 crore was approved in 2018. There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya.

- The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.

- The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project.

- The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on April 14, the day of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar (the chief architect of the Indian constitution. "The date has been specially chosen because the prime ministers have worked following our Constitution," a source in the saffron party told PTI.

- The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

- The information for the museum was collected through resources/repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Foreign News Agencies etc, said PMO in a release.

- The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

- Holograms, Virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging, the release stated.

- Starting from displays on the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV