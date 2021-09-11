PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 11, 2021) inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad through video conferencing. PM Modi also performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls’ hostel) in Gujarat.

"Before starting any new work we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and fortunately, the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also being done on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesha' festival. Yesterday was Ganesh Chaturthi and today the entire nation is celebrating the festival," PM Modi said. He further said, "Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan has been done on an important date. It's 9/11 today, a date that is remembered in the history of the world as an attack on humanity... but the same date also taught us about humanitarian values."

Additionally, PM Modi said that he has full faith that the Bhavan will empower our future generations. “I have full faith that the Sardardham Bhavan will not only empower our future generations but also inspire them to lead their lives by following principles followed by Sardar Patel in his life,” he remarked.

“All these youngsters will be indecisive roles by the time the country completed 100 years of independence in 2047,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi further went on to remember the role played by Sardar Patel in Kheda movement, PM Modi said that under the Sardar's leadership, all sections of the society came together, forcing the British to listen to their demands. “That inspiration, that energy today stands in front of us as the Statue of Unity,” the Prime Minister said while referring to the world's tallest statue located in Gujarat's Kevadia.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister`s office.

“Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria,” the release added.

Additionally, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also attended the event.

