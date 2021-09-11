PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conferencing today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 11, 2021) will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will also perform `bhoomi pujan` of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls` hostel) at 11 AM via video conferencing.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s office, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

“Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2000 girls irrespective of economic criteria,” PMO said in the press release.

Additionally, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be attending the event.

