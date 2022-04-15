New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 15, 2022) emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the state has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technology, bio technology, food processing and natural farming.

In an address on the state's 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress, noting that doubts persisted about its future when it was formed due to geographical challenges.

#WATCH In next 25 yrs, Himachal Pradesh's formation & 100 years of country's independence will be completed.This is an 'amritkal' of new resolutions. During this period, we've to ensure to develop the state further in areas of tourism, research, education:PM Modi on Himachal Day pic.twitter.com/WShGOz0o6C — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

However, people converted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various development indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply.

The central government in the last eight years has worked to further boost its capabilities and facilities available there.

"Under the young leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the 'double engine government' has expanded rural roads and railway network, and widened highways. Its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, tourism is entering new areas, new regions," Modi said.

The state government has further expanded the Centre's welfare measures, especially those related to social security, the prime minister added.

He noted that the state's 75th foundation day comes in the 75th year of Independence. He reiterated his government's commitment to take development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The hilly state, where the BJP is in power, is going to assembly polls later this year.

