PM Narendra Modi launches eGramSwaraj portal, App to support Panchayati Raj institutions in India

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched two web portals - eGram Swaraj & Swamitva Yojana - for accelerating the pace of development in India's villages. The eGram Swaraj app will provide panchayats a single interface to complete development projects. The app will help in accelerating projects in villages from planning to completion.

Swamitva Yojana will use drones in the mapping of properties in villages. This will help in reducing disputes over property. The portal will help in making it easier for villagers to avail loans from banks.

“The initiative is a part of the Digital India program in the country and wants to promote e-governance of the Panchayats in villages. This way, villages will be able to work and govern and digitally, thus, bringing about digital literacy in the villages,’’ said a government statement.

In a major step towards Digital India, PM @narendramodi launches #eGramSwaraj; tool will make it easy to monitor activities of Panchayats; easy User Interfact will place all information at fingertips of villages and Panchayat functionaries Find out morehttps://t.co/tG1hpgZfYT — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 24, 2020

The Prime Minister also interacted with heads of Gram Panchayats from across the country on the Panchayati Raj Day during which he said that the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis has taught us to be self-reliant.

“Coronavirus has taught us that we have to be self-reliant because otherwise, we won't be able to deal with such problems,’’ PM Modi said on the occasion of the Panchayati Raj Diwas. During his interaction with the village heads, the PM said, “Earlier we used to interact face-to-face, but we now are interacting with technology's help due to coronavirus.’’

The PM also saluted those living in villages and said, ''Indians with their limited resources are not bowing to corona but facing it with resolve and determination.'' ''The coronavirus has shown that those living in villages have shown examples of their culture and traditional knowledge,'' the PM said.

Know More about eGramSwaraj portal, App

eGramSwaraj portal has been introduced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in India. The initiative will help in 'decentralised planning, progress reporting and work-based accounting.' The various aspects of eGramSwaraj include Finances and Accounting, Geo-tagging of assets, Progress reporting, Gram Panchayat profiling, Action plan creation, and Activity output.

The eGramSwaraj website lists down the latest updates such as the number of profiles created, the number of approved GPDPs (Gram Panchayat Development Plans), the physical progress completed, financial progress onboarding, and the geo-tagging initiated. There is the progress reporting section for both physical and financial progress for the various states. Additionally, there is the Reports section that has Panchayat Profiles, Planning, Accounting and, PFMS Dashboards, and the Supporting Documents section.

How to download eGramSwaraj App on Android, iOS app

eSwaraj also has an app for both Android and iOS users. However, currently, the app is only available on the Google Play Store. To download the app, you need to follow these simple steps:

-Open the Google Play Store or the App Store

-Search for 'eGramSwaraj' in the search bar

-Once the app is found, tap on it and select the Install option to download it.