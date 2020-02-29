हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Law Commission of India

PM Narendra Modi led Cabinet approves 22nd Law Commission

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India and its major function is to work for legal reform. 

PM Narendra Modi led Cabinet approves 22nd Law Commission

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took to Twitter to inform that the 22nd Law Commission of India has been approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of three years.

"22nd Law Commission of India for a period of 3 years has been approved by Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Law Commission will undertake research in law and justice delivery systems and also review them and make recommendations," Prasad wrote on Twitter.

"The Law Commission shall undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms therein and enacting new legislations. It shall also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for the elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in the cost of litigation, etc," an official press release said.

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India and its major function is to work for legal reform. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. The tenure of the 21st Law Commission of India was up to August 31, 2018.

