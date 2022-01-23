PM Modi pays floral tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Central Hall

New Delhi: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 23) paid floral tributes to Netaji in the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PM Modi said everyone is proud of Netaji’s contribution to the nation. "Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," he tweeted.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tribute to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary in the Central Hall, Parliament House pic.twitter.com/nibRmuypLc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Last year, the central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Several other leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid homage to Netaji.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai offers tribute to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary "Netaji's statue already exists in Vidhanasoudha (premises), will be shifted in front of Vidhanasoudha building; a decision to be taken soon," says CM pic.twitter.com/kcdoOmDyCh — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian pays tribute to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0Lmj9uGzgP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Lucknow, UP | Union Minister Anurag Thakur, newly-inducted leader Aparna Yadav and other BJP leaders pay tribute to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/hxutifSby2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to PM Modi to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday. "We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner,” the West Bengal CM tweeted.

ALSO READ: Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary: Here are some lesser-known facts about Netaji

Meanwhile, Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate today. PM Modi on Friday had announced that a grand statue of the legendary freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”. Till the time the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place, the PM informed.

In a first, India began its Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include Netaji's birth anniversary.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV