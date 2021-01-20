PM Narendra Modi releases financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PMAY-G

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases financial assistance of around Rs 2691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/1R2uPvwJlE — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Addressing the event, the PM said, ''We've seen the situation during the regime of previous governments. I am talking about Uttar Pradesh especially, the poor didn't believe that the govt can help them in constructing a house. The previous Awaas schemes, the kind of houses built under them was not hidden from anyone.''

"In the past few years, around 2 crore houses have been built in rural areas alone. Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana keys of 1.25 crore houses have been handed over to people. Around Rs 1.50 Lakh Crores has been given by Central Govt alone, to build these houses,'' the PM added.

The event began around 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the occasion.

The assistance will include the release of the first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under PMAY-G, the Prime Minister`s Office said.

It is to mention that Prime Minister had given the clarion call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016.

So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

The scheme has provisions for convergence with other central or state government schemes for providing LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection and access to safe drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Live TV

(With PTI Inputs)