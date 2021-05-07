PM Modi’s failure in handling COVID-19 pandemic pushing country towards complete lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (May 6) slammed the Centre and alleged that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure and zero COVID-19 strategy that is pushing the country towards a complete lockdown.

Gandhi asserted that he is against complete lockdown, however, due to PM Modi’s failure, the country is being pushed towards a total lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief wrote, “Last year's unplanned lockdown was a fatal attack on the people and that is why I am against a complete lockdown.”

"But the prime minister's failure and zero strategy on part of the central government are pushing the country towards a complete lockdown," he tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले साल का अनियोजित लॉकडाउन जनता पर घातक वार था इसलिए मैं सम्पूर्ण लॉकडाउन के ख़िलाफ़ हूँ। लेकिन PM की नाकामी व केंद्र सरकार की ज़ीरो रणनीति देश को पूर्ण लॉकडाउन की ओर धकेल रहे हैं। ऐसे में ग़रीब जनता को आर्थिक पैकिज और तुरंत हर तरह की सहायता देना ज़रूरी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2021

Demanding a financial package for the poor, Gandhi added, "In such a situation, it is essential to immediately provide a financial package and all kinds of help to the poor people."

In another tweet, Gandhi attacked the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying elections are over and the loot has started again.

On May 4, Gandhi had sought for a full lockdown to tackle the prevailing COVID-19 crisis along with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.

"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi has been critical of the PM Modi-led Central government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours. With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6).

