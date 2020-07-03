PM Narendra Modi’s Leh, Ladakh visit sends good message of solidarity with the troops: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to Leh, Ladakh is important and it sends a good message of solidarity to the troops.

The senior Shiv Sena MP took to Twitter and tweeted, “PM Modi`s visit to Leh is important and sends a good message of solidarity with the troops especially after his comments on June 19th. If he was criticised for that, he must be acknowledged for this."

Chaturvedi’s tweet came shortly after the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Leh and Ladakh on Friday morning and was briefed by senior officers in Nimmoo amid ongoing tensions with China.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The PM reached Nimmoo early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat`s visit to Leh today. All eyes were on General Rawat`s visit since it came in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh`s visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.

The Defence Minister was earlier scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.