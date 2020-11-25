PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi condole Congress leader Ahmed Patel's death

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Ahmed Patel died due to COVID-19 related complications at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday (November 25) morning. He was 71.

Confirming the news, Patel's son Faisal informed about the death of his father Ahmed Patel from multiple organ failure at 3:30 AM.

Soon after the announcement of Ahmed Patel's death, messages of condolences and tributes have started to pour in from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the grieving family and remebered Ahmed Patel "for his role in strengthening the Congress Party".

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

While Congress interim party chief Sonia Gandhi mourned the loss of 'an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend'.

In a statement Sonia Gandhi said, “In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief calling it 'a sad day'. Rahul called the veteran leader a "tremendous asset" and that he 'lived and breathed Congress'.

"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief on the death of party leader Ahmed Patel and remembered him as "a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel'.

On Twitter, Priyanka wrote: "My deepest condolences to Ahmedji’s whole family, especially Mumtaz and Faisal. Your father’s service and commitment to our party was immeasurable. We will all miss him immensely. May his courage pass on to you and give you strength to face this tragedy."

Further she said,"Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace."