Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel dies due to COVID-19 complications

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died early Wednesday morning at a Gurgaon hospital due to COVID-19 related problems.

Confirming the news his son Faisal informed about the death of his father Ahmed Patel from multiple organ failure. Patel, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter Faisal wrote: "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah."

Faisal in his message on Twitter requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.and urged everyone to follow "social distancing norms at all times".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the veteran leader calling him a"tremendous asset" and that he 'lived and breathed Congress'.

"It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," he wrote on Twitter.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on November 15.

On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

