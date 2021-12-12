हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address bank deposit insurance programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on `Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh` on Sunday (December 12, 2021) at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi to address bank deposit insurance programme today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on `Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh` on Sunday (December 12, 2021) at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

As per an official statement from Prime Minsiter`s Office, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion.

"Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, etc. in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in State, Central and Primary cooperative banks, functioning in States/Union Territories are also covered," said the PMO.

"In a path-breaking reform, bank deposit insurance cover was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," it added.

With deposit insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, the number of fully protected accounts at end of the previous financial year constituted 98.1 percent of the total number of accounts, as against the international benchmark of 80 percent.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by RBI. 

Payout of over Rs 1,300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims, informed the PMO.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prime Minister Narendra ModiPM ModiNarendra ModiNirmala Sitharamanbank deposit insurance
Next
Story

DRDO, IAF successfully flight-test indigenous Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile - WATCH

Must Watch

PT21M58S

The ashes of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat immersed in Ganga