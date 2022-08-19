NewsIndia
HAR GHAR JAL UTSAV

PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ in Goa virtually today - Details here

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present for the event, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:34 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • PM Modi to address ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ in Goa today
  • PM urges people to be passionate about water ahead of his schedule
  • The event will be held at Institute Menezes Braganza at 10.30 am

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ in Goa virtually today - Details here

Panaji:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Panaji on Friday morning. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present for the event, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said. The event will be held at Institute Menezes Braganza at 10.30 am.

Ahead of his scheduled address, PM Modi appealed to the people passionate about water conservation and environment to join the programme.

"It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to ensure Har Ghar Jal. Will be sharing my remarks via video conferencing at 10.30 AM. Would urge all those passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the programme," the PM tweeted on Friday morning.

The CMO said that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent piped water supply in rural areas. "State Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the scheme in Goa," it has said. The event will be inaugurated by Shekhawat in the presence of Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, state Minister for Public works, the CMO said.

Live Tv

Har Ghar Jal UtsavPM Narendra ModiGoaGajendra Singh Shekhawatcm of goa pramod sawant

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?