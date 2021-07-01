PM Narendra Modi to address medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors Day today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, will address the medical fraternity at an event on Thursday (July 1, 2021) morning. The event will be organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The event comes amid the country is still fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and our medical fraternity played a crucial role in saving the lives of lakhs of people as the whole nation.

PM Modi’s address will be a way to show gratitude which the whole country feels towards the medical fraternity for their tireless support amid the crisis. Additionally, the address will begin at 3 PM via video conferencing.

Earlier, PM Modi taking it to his official Twitter handle said, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctor’s community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg.”

India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2021

The Prime Minister, time after time, has lauded the efforts of the medical professionals who have been at the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, while remembering Dr BC Roy, PM Modi in his 78th Mann Ki Baat address had said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by COVID-19."

Each year, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 in India, to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts that medical professionals put into the health, wellbeing and safety of other people. The day celebrates the incessant work put in by medical professionals throughout their careers to save human lives.

On the other hand, PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of the campaign on July 1 via video conference to mark the sixth anniversary of the Digital India campaign.

“Digital India has been one of the biggest success stories of New India — enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people,” a press release from the Centre read.

